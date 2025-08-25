Feeling lucky? Powerball jackpot up to $750M

BOSTON — Feeling lucky?

The Powerball jackpot for Monday night’s drawing is an estimated $750 million, the tenth largest in the game’s history, lottery officials said.

The cash option on the prize is an estimated $338.6 million.

Monday night’s Powerball drawing will be the 37th since the jackpot was last hit on May 31, when a $204.5 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in California.

This is the game’s largest jackpot since April 6, 2024, when a $1.326 billion jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Oregon, lottery officials said.

In Saturday’s drawing, two $50,000 prizes were won on tickets sold in Massachusetts.

These tickets were purchased at Nobscot Convenience, 908 Edgell Rd. in Framingham, and at T Square Food Shop, 31 North Franklin St. in Holbrook.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be played in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tickets can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. Monday at Mass Lottery retailers across the state.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. in Tallahassee, Florida.

In case you’re feeling extra lucky, the Mega Millions jackpot for the Tuesday, August 26 drawing is an estimated $253 million, while the Megabucks jackpot for Monday’s drawing is an estimated $4.1 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group