Feeling lucky? Powerball jackpot up to $750M

BOSTON — Feeling lucky?
The Powerball jackpot for Monday night’s drawing is an estimated $750 million, the tenth largest in the game’s history, lottery officials said.
The cash option on the prize is an estimated $338.6 million.
Monday night’s Powerball drawing will be the 37th since the jackpot was last hit on May 31, when a $204.5 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in California.
This is the game’s largest jackpot since April 6, 2024, when a $1.326 billion jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Oregon, lottery officials said.
In Saturday’s drawing, two $50,000 prizes were won on tickets sold in Massachusetts.
These tickets were purchased at Nobscot Convenience, 908 Edgell Rd. in Framingham, and at T Square Food Shop, 31 North Franklin St. in Holbrook.
Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be played in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Tickets can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. Monday at Mass Lottery retailers across the state.
Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. in Tallahassee, Florida.
In case you’re feeling extra lucky, the Mega Millions jackpot for the Tuesday, August 26 drawing is an estimated $253 million, while the Megabucks jackpot for Monday’s drawing is an estimated $4.1 million.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
