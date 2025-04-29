Feds restore revoked student visas for 13 UMass students, school officials confirm

BOSTON — Federal officials have restored previously revoked student visas for 13 UMass students, the public university system confirmed Tuesday.

The impact on canceled visas remains unclear, UMass officials said.

The Office of Global Affairs and other offices are working with each of the 13 students on a case-by-case basis to advise on next steps.

Earlier this month, news broke that several students from Harvard University, Northeastern University, UMass Amherst, and UMass Boston had their visas revoked.

Last month, a Tufts University student was detained by ICE agents.

A federal appeals court filed an emergency motion on Monday, pausing the transfer of detained Tufts University student Rumyesa Ozturk from Louisiana to Vermont until a review by a judicial panel in May.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group