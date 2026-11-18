BEDFORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire couple has pleaded guilty to their role in a nearly $3 million fraud scheme.

Authorities said 43-year-old Zhong Chen and 32-year-old Sijia Guo of Bedford pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

According to public record, Chen and Guo participated in several fraud schemes involving elderly people.

The victims were tricked into sending between $5,000 and $30,000 to addresses the couple controlled.

Authorities said Chen and Guo also received and used stolen credit and debit cards.

The couple used WeChat to receive card data from Chinese nationals before using them at post offices and stores throughout New England to purchase gift cards.

On June 13, 2025, the pair traveled to six Massachusetts post offices and used stolen credit cards to purchase 16 money orders totaling $14,600.

According to officials, Chen and Guo used WeChat to discuss transporting the fraud proceeds to other conspirators, typically in New York.

The couple also received and transported packages of high-end commercial goods purchased with stolen gift card data.

Criminal enterprises in China obtained a substantial amount of gift cards and used them to purchase Apple iPhones, iPads, and other products.

The products were then shipped to addresses in New Hampshire, due to the lack of sales tax.

Surveillance footage showed delivery drivers dropping off dozens of packages to Chen and Guo’s home every week.

A search of Chen and Guo’s Bedford residence and a Manchester apartment uncovered a significant amount of U.S. currency and boxes full of high-end or luxury items such as Apple products and Coach designer handbags.

The couple is scheduled to be sentenced on March 3, 2027.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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