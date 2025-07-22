Federal judge denies request for restraining order against striking trash workers

BOSTON — The union representing local trash workers in Massachusetts scored a win, Monday, as a federal judge ruled in their favor.

Republic Services was seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against Teamsters Local 25, who in a court filing they accuse of engaging in “unlawful strike activities.”

Some of those activities include “engaging in violent and unlawful intimidation and coercion,” “making threats of physical harm and sexual assault,” as well as “engaging in theft and severe acts of vandalism damaging property,” according to the filing.

The judge hearing the case denied Republic Service’s motion.

“Frankly, I’m not surprised. We knew the allegations made by Republic did not justify any action by the federal court. As usual, Republic misled the court about our conduct. Maybe now Republic will come to its senses and come back to the bargaining table to resolve the strike,” Tom Mari, President of Teamsters Local Union 25 said in a statement to Boston 25.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Republic Services seeking a comment on today’s federal court ruling.

Also today, a scheduled court hearing in Salem Superior Court was pushed back until tomorrow, as six impacted communities seek a court order to force Republic Services to resume operational standards.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

