Man dead, woman injured after fire at mobile home in Woodstock, NH

WOODSTOCK, N.H. — A man is dead, and a woman is injured after a fire at a mobile home in Woodstock, NH.

According to the Fire Marshal’s office, around 4:30 a.m., crews responded to Scenic View Drive after a 911 caller reported a home was on fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-wide mobile home on fire.

Crews learned that a neighbor had pulled an adult female from the home, but was unable to rescue an adult male due to the growing fire.

The adult female was transported by medical helicopter to a Boston-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters continued to knock down the flames, and the fire was declared under control at 5:52 a.m.

After the fire was extinguished, fire personnel located an adult male dead inside the home.

The identity of the injured victim is being withheld pending the notification of the next of kin. The identity of the man is being withheld pending an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

No first responders were injured, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation and is not currently suspicious.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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