‘Favorite day of the year’: Boston Marathon participants unfazed by cold temperatures

BOSTON — It was a brisk start to Marathon Monday but nothing participants of the 130th Boston Marathon couldn’t handle.

Most competitors tell Boston 25 News, that the cooler temperatures are ideal for running a marathon, although some were chilly leading up to the race.

Runner Jenna Larsen came all the way from Utah for her first ever Boston Marathon.

“It’s kind of cold, but I’m grateful that it’s not hot,” Larsen said.

Runners started dropping off personal belongings around 5:30 Monday morning at the corner of Boylston and Berkeley Streets before taking busses over to the start line in Hopkinton.

Mike Brooks said he’s been volunteering for the marathon for the last 18 years.

“This is my favorite day of the year, it brings the best out of the city,” Brooks said. “There’s such a buzz in the air, I’ve heard so many personal stories through this race and I found personally, it has brought the best out of people.”

Clark Larsen, also from Utah, said he’s looking forward to seeing fans cheering on all 33,000 marathon participants.

“I’m excited for the crowds, I’ve never ran a race like this where there are spectators the whole way, so I think that will be exciting,” Larsen said.

Nizar Nayani is from Houston and is running his second Boston Marathon.

Nayani said it’s an honor to be able to run 26.2 miles from Hopkinton to Boston.

“If I can qualify myself to run every year, I think that’s my wish. I think that I have achieved everything in life. This is big getting to Boston,” he said. “It’s very big, it’s very emotional, it’s not easy but it’s amazing to be a part of the Boston Marathon.”

Nayani said it’s emotional because of all the hard work and sacrifice needed to qualify for the race.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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