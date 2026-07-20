Fans pack City Hall Plaza to watch World Cup final

BOSTON — After several exciting weeks, the World Cup wrapped up on Sunday with Argentina taking on Spain in the final. City Hall Plaza was one of several locations throughout the city of Boston that hosted a watch party. Fans packed the entire area to watch the nail-biter of a game, with Spain ultimately winning it all, 1-0.

“It was amazing like the crowd showed up it was like I was at the stadium, and it was just insane,” an Argentina fan said.

“It felt like a drama show seeing it seeing how dramatic everyone was tackling each other,” a Spain fan said.

Many fans said they believed Spain simply played a better game.

“Spain was so resilient and had like 20 shots at goal and defense was doing really good,” Farhaan Siddiqui, who was rooting for Spain, said.

“Honestly Argentina played well, just not good enough. Spain earned the cup and I think we can all agree on that,” another Spain fan said.

“They played way better to be honest they were impressive the whole game they had possession they had 20 shots. Argentina didn’t show up and they had like a dumb foul at the end. I think that cost them the game,” an Argentina fan said.

Now that it’s all over, many soccer fans are reflecting on what an exciting time it’s been.

“It’s been amazing, I went to two matches myself at Boston Stadium, so it’s been really nice to be a part of it,” Ishaan Siwach, an Argentina fan, said.

“I’m super sad I literally don’t know what to do with my spare time anymore, like this was my spare time... now we don’t know what to do,” Siddiqui said.

Many also said they enjoyed being able to be part of this special moment in Boston’s history.

“It was amazing like when the Scots came here, they turned us up... I’ve been here for a couple summers, but this was the best one in my opinion,” an Argentina fan said.

“I think it’s been like an awesome six or seven weeks. I think having Boston buzzing like this, so many different communities and the games going on here it was like the coolest thing ever and I hope we get to host again sometime in the future,” Dev Gupta, an Argentina fan, said.

Soccer fans will have to wait another four years for the next World Cup in 2030 which will be co-hosted by Spain, Portugal, and Morocco.

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