Fans in Boston raise a glass after the passing of beloved ‘Cheers’ actor George Wendt

BOSTON — Fans in Boston flocked to the Cheers bar on Beacon Hill following the death of beloved actor George Wendt.

Wendt’s family said he died at the age of 76 early Tuesday morning, peacefully in his sleep while at home, according to the publicity firm The Agency Group.

Wendt, whose career spanned several TV shows and stage productions, was best known for his role as beloved barfly Norm Peterson on the hit 1980s sitcom “Cheers”.

In Boston, fans at the bar raised a pint in his honor.

“It’s a big chunk of my life, everybody’s life,” one fan said. “It just hurts, you know. Norm, Cliff, a part of my life, really.”

“Funny guy, funny guy,” another man said. “He was a great guy and we were coming here to tip a beer at Cheers and then when I learned of his death, nothing was more appropriate than coming here and tipping a few beers for George.”

Coincidentally, the last episode of “Cheers” aired Tuesday in 1993.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group