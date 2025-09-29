Fans are excited as Red Sox get set to face the Yankees in MLB postseason

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox ended the regular season with an 89th win against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. With the win, Boston secured the second wildcard spot in the playoffs. The Red Sox will face the New York Yankees in a best-of-3 series.

All the games will be played at Yankee Stadium as New York finished higher in the standings. The Sox will need to win two of three to advance to the divisional round. That’s the only way we’d see a playoff game at Fenway this October.

It’s been a four-year wait for Sox Nation to see their beloved team back in the playoffs. Boston dominated New York this season, winning nine of thirteen games against their rivals. The recent success has Sox fans very confident heading into the series.

“How lucky are we? This is special,” Sox fan John Booth said. “We’re ready to take on the Yankees in Yankee Stadium. We’ll take 2 out of 3 and we’ll see everyone back here.”

“All I know is that the Sox are the greatest team in the world. That water is wicked dirty, bro,” a fan named Mark said. “You better believe the Sox are going to take it home.”

While you may not want to give the opposing team ‘bulletin board material,’ Sox fans were not shy about how little they thought of the Bronx Bombers.

“The Bronx bombers got nothing on us. Limit the home runs we’re winning every single game.,” Jared Langevin said.

The Sox ‘reversed the curse’ in 2004 after a comeback for the ages. Boston remains the only team in Major League Baseball history to comeback from a 3-0 deficit to win the series. Boston did that against their biggest rivals and went on to beat the St. Louis Cardinals in the World Series.

Andrew Levesque is another Boston fan who doesn’t see New York as a threat.

“Yankees aren’t going to be a problem we’ll walk right through them,” he said. “I’m so excited. We’re going to cream them. I think we have a chance to go al the way a lot of teams should be scared to face us.”

The series in New York begins Tuesday night.

