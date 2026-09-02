Family saved from 3-alarm house fire in Hyde Park searches for good Samaritan who alerted them

BOSTON — A family in Hyde Park is looking for the good Samaritan who alerted them to their house being on fire.

Surveillance footage captured a person walking around the side of a home on Metropolitan Avenue on Sunday.

The person knocked on the door and yelled for the family to get out.

Footage shows the person dodging flames to get back out onto the street.

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The family of three and their dog were able to escape. No injuries were reported.

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