3-alarm fire leaves Hyde Park family displaced

BOSTON — Crews responded to a 3-alarm fire on Metropolitan Avenue in Hyde Park early Sunday.

Boston Fire said three adults and a dog safely escaped the home before crews arrived to find the house fully engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported, but the family’s cat remains missing.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

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