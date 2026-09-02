Reverend files lawsuit against MBTA over extended travel delays, poor conditions

BOSTON — A Cambridge reverend is suing the MBTA after he claims a trip on the Red Line from Harvard to Quincy took over two hours.

Rev. Zachariah Tringali said signal disruptions, extended delays, and overcrowded trains contributed to the long trip on Aug. 10.

According to the filing, Tringali relies on the MBTA for transportation.

He also claimed the subway had “non-functioning air conditioning or ventilation and significant heat...”

Story continues below Trending Shorts

The lawsuit alleged that this is part of a repeated pattern of failures.

Noted in the lawsuit, Tringali also claimed that the delay interfered with his public ministry and outreach activities.

Boston 25 has reached out to the MBTA for comment.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group