Family of missing N.H. woman hoping body found is Amanda Grazewski

DERRY, N.H. — Joan O’Connor is still stunned

For five years, she has been looking for her missing niece, Amanda Grazewski.

And now, suddenly, while police have been searching for Amanda, they’ve found a human body in a marshy area next to a Derry golf course.

“Right now I’m just glad that finally something came to pass and there is something tangible to go on,” O’Connor said.

“Do you feel this is Amanda?” I asked

“I think the majority opinion is its Amanda. We’ll still wait for evidence,” O’Connor said.

Amanda Grazewski disappeared on March 17, 2020, from an apartment on Birch Street in Derry.

She was spending the night there, and vanished, leaving behind her personal belongings.

It was just four days ago, on Monday, that I covered a private drone search of the area.

The drone operator found six areas of interest, including one that looked like a body.

But it was the dedicated work of another private citizen, Courtney, that directed the search to the marsh in the first place.

“When I saw Amanda’s story and I heard all about her, I just couldn’t but have some compassion for her and want to find her,” Courtney said.

Courtney contacted drone operator Jenness Keller, who answered the call.

“Ultimately, I’m hoping it brings closure to some family. I hope its Amanda’s family,” Keller said.

For Joan O’Connor, Courtney and Jenness are true heroes.

“If this is Amanda, you’ll be able to bring her home,” I said to Joan.

“Bring her home, put her to peace. Have services, just do the right thing,” she said.

Right now, authorities are working to identify the remains that were covered.

It could be months before that process is finished.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

