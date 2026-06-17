Family lawsuit alleges Brighton assisted living resident was found ‘badly decomposed’

BRIGHTON, Mass. — Two sons have filed a civil lawsuit in Suffolk Civil Court against an assisted living facility, alleging that no one checked on their father for nine days and that his body was later found in an advanced state of decomposition.

The man, identified as Felipe Dip, was living at Chestnut Park at Cleveland Circle when he stopped appearing for meals.

According to the complaint, Dip was under the care and supervision of a staff member identified as “Jane Doe.” The lawsuit alleges that after he stopped attending meals, no one at the facility conducted a welfare check on him for nine days.

The complaint states that the last motion detected in Dip’s room was on July 12, 2023, and alleges that his absence should have triggered a welfare check. However, Dip was not discovered until July 21.

The lawsuit further alleges that Dip’s sons, Ricardo and Benjamin, suffered severe and debilitating emotional distress as a result of the incident.

The plaintiffs are seeking $1 million in damages.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the assisted living facility for comment on the allegations outlined in the complaint.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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