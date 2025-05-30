Family Guy in real life: ‘Drunken Clam’ inspired bar to open in Boston

BOSTON — A piece of Quahog, Rhode Island, is coming to Boston.

On Friday, July 18, the famous “Drunken Clam”, the iconic watering hole to Peter, Joe, Cleveland, and Quagmire, will be transforming the popular Boston restaurant West End Johnnies (138 Portland Street) into an interactive bar, inspired by the show.

“Peter and the guys have made thousands of dumb decisions at The Drunken Clam on ‘Family Guy.’ This is your chance to make a few dumb decisions of your own!” added executive producers Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin.

Tickets will start at $18 and will include a large menu of cocktails (or mocktails) inspired by the show, including:

The No No Noooo (reposado tequila, watermelon, lemon, agave and tajin)

Shut Up Meg (infused gin, honey, lemon, and thyme)

The Evil Monkey (tequila, cassis berry, jalapeño tincture, lime, and Topo Chico)

Cool Whip (vodka, espresso blend, Mr. Black, and whipped cream)

Pewterschmidt Industries (bonded bourbon, peach liqueur, lime, basil, and Topo Chico)

Bar-goers will also be able to indulge from the “Eat My Junk” food menu, created by MasterChef finalist and Chopped Champion chef Becky Brown. The menu features creative twists on classic moments from the show, such as the Good Old Fashioned Value Burger and Greased Up Deaf Fries.

Family Guy-themed trivia and karaoke will also be available, alongside exclusive merchandise.

The pop-up bar will be open for a limited time, and tickets will go on sale starting June 11 exclusively through Bucket Listers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

