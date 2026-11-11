Nor’easter to bring heavy rain, gusty winds and some snow to Massachusetts

DEDHAM, Mass. — A late-week nor’easter is expected to bring a stretch of cold rain and gusty winds to Massachusetts, along with the potential for wet snow in higher elevations, according to the Boston 25 Weather team.

“I have added a Weather Alert for Thursday night, not because there is going to be flooding but because it is going to be a nasty stretch,” Chief Meteorologist Shiri Spear said.

For Boston and communities closer to the coast, the storm is expected to be primarily a rain-and-wind event rather than a snowstorm.

Rain will fill in through the day Thursday before becoming heavier and peaking at night. Showers will linger Friday, though not as heavy.

“Some of our heaviest rain is expected Thursday night, and temperatures will drop Thursday night to allow for some mixing and some snow in the mountains,” Spear said.

Most towns and cities will remain above freezing Friday morning, meaning snow is not expected in areas such as Boston or Metro West. A brief coating or slushy accumulation is also possible north and west of I-495, with the best chance for accumulating snow farther north and west. Measurable snow is possible in the Berkshires, Green Mountains and Monadnocks.

Snow will be limited to elevations for our late week storm. Even Central MA may run too mild for much more than a brief slushy coating on the grass. As always, check back @boston25 for the latest! @VickiGrafWX @AJ_Mast_WX @gregperezwx pic.twitter.com/E2y5vE5ooR — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) November 11, 2026

Winds are also expected to peak Thursday night into Friday. Sustained northeast winds of 10 to 20 mph could gust between 30 and 40 mph, with the strongest winds along the coast. Those gusts are currently expected to remain below Wind Advisory criteria. Astronomical low tide is also expected to help minimize the risk of coastal flooding.

Showers should gradually lighten during the day Friday, but conditions are expected to remain soggy and blustery.

For the full forecast, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group