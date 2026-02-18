Family of deported Babson College student says judge’s order to return her to US ‘gives us hope’

WELLESLEY, Mass. — The family of a Babson College student who was deported to Honduras said a federal judge’s decision to return her to the United States “gives us hope.”

Any Lucia Lopez Belloza, a 19-year-old Babson College freshman, was deported just days after she was detained at Logan Airport in November. Belloza was traveling to Texas to visit her family for Thanksgiving and said she did not realize her student visa had expired.

In a statement on Wednesday, her family said, "Any should never have been taken from us or from the only home she has ever known."

“As her parents, we feel her absence in every moment of our day. She is a dedicated student at Babson College who has worked with so much heart and sacrifice to build her future,” the family said. “We are so proud of her.”

“The night she was taken was meant to be a beautiful surprise, a moment of joy with her family, but instead it became a nightmare that changed our lives. No family should have to go through that pain,” the family said.

“The judge’s decision gives us hope and should remind everyone that she belongs here, surrounded by the love of her family and friends,” the family said in their statement. “We are grateful for the support we have received, but our hearts will only be at peace when Any is safely back home, continuing her studies and pursuing her dreams.”

“Her sisters miss her deeply, and our family is not complete without her,” the family said.

Last week, US District Judge Richard Stearns issued the order to return Any to the United States

“In this unfortunate case, the government commendably admits that it did wrong,” Stearns wrote in his order. “Now it is time for the government to make amends.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

