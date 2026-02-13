Federal judge orders Babson College student deported to Honduras to be returned to the US

A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to return a Babson College student to the United States after the government admitted it violated a court order by deporting her to Honduras.

“In this unfortunate case, the government commendably admits that it did wrong,” US District Judge Richard G. Stearns wrote in an eight-page order. “Now it is time for the government to make amends.”

Any Lucia Lopez Belloza, a 19-year-old Babson College freshman, was deported just days after she was detained at Logan Airport in November. Belloza was traveling to Texas to visit her family for Thanksgiving and said she did not realize her student visa had expired.

Her attorney, Todd Pomerleau, had obtained a court order specifically stating she should not be removed from the country prior to her deportation.

Stearns wrote that the government had declined to voluntarily let her return to Massachusetts.

He ordered that Belloza’s return to the United States to be facilitated no later than February 27.

Belloza came to the United States at the age of 8 and has no criminal record.

Speaking with 25 Investigates earlier this month, Belloza said she wants to return to campus and continue her education.

“I just want to go back to Babson and continue my studies. That’s all I dream for,” Belloza told 25 Investigates’ Kerry Kavanaugh. “Being one of the first in the family to just go to college. I just wanted to have that for them and also for me.”

According to the court transcript obtained by 25 Investigates, the government did acknowledge the error in court.

“At the top, on behalf of the government, I want to sincerely apologize for the inadvertent violation of the court’s stay that was entered in this case. The government regrets that violation and acknowledges that violation,” said Mark Sauter, an assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, in a January 13 court hearing.

However, Department of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin later told Boston 25 that there was no mistake, stating

“There was no “mistake.” The court order to stop her removal was issued AFTER she was already removed. She received full due process including a final order of removal from a judge. “On November 20, CBP arrested Any Lopez-Belloza, an illegal alien from Honduras, as she was attempting to board a flight at Boston Logan International Airport. This illegal alien entered the country in 2014 and an immigration judge issued her a final order removal in 2015. She was removed to Honduras. “Illegal aliens should use the CBP Home app to fly home for free and receive $1,000 stipend, while preserving the option to return the legal, right way. It’s an easy choice leave voluntarily and receive $1,000 check or stay and wait till you are fined $1,000 day, arrested, and deported without a possibility to return legally.” — Department of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin

Belloza has been staying with her grandparents in Honduras since.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

