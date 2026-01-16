25 Investigates: Babson student deported ‘by mistake’ says hope is renewed after federal apology

25 Investigates is speaking one-on-one with a Babson College student who was deported by mistake — according to her attorney — a mistake admitted in court by the federal government.

Any Lucia Lopez Belloza, a 19-year-old Babson College freshman, was deported days after she was detained at Logan Airport. As 25 Investigates first reported in November, Belloza was heading home to Texas to spend Thanksgiving with her family when she was detained.

“I just want to go back to Babson and continue my studies. That’s all I dream for,” Belloza told 25 Investigates’ Kerry Kavanaugh. “Being one of the first in the family to just go to college. I just wanted to have that for them and also for me.”

Speaking to 25 Investigates from her grandmother’s home in Honduras, Belloza said she did not know a removal order existed for her deportation. She came to the United States at the age of 8 and grew up in Texas before starting her business administration studies at Babson College in Wellesley.

When she was detained, her attorney sought — and was granted — a “do not transfer, do not remove” order. This week, her attorney, Todd Pomerleau, argued in court that her deportation violated that order. The federal government apparently agreed.

“An attorney from the government came in and said on behalf of the United States, in other words, on behalf of the Trump administration, it was apologizing to the court for violating the court’s order,” Pomerleau said.

When asked how she felt hearing the federal government acknowledge the mistake in court, Belloza said, “I appreciate their apology, but knowing that it was a mistake, it also kind of like upsets me because based on that mistake, my life did a whole 360.”

Despite that, Belloza said her hope of returning to Babson College has been renewed.

“My heart has been filling like this whole week with a lot of hope that everything is solved, and I can go, go back. That’s what I have right now. I have a lot of hope in my heart,” she said.

Pomerleau said the apology must be followed by action.

“They’ve offered us this apology. And we’re gonna assume it’s genuine, but we want them to show us some action,” he said.

Pomerleau said Friday he filed a list of possible remedies the court could order, including processing a green card application.

25 Investigates has reached out to ICE about the error and what comes next. We will update this story with any new developments.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group