Family behind Lambert’s Market talks about decision to sell, says business will stay open until 2032

BOSTON — The Lamberts Rainbow Market in Dorchester has been serving the community for 65 years. But now the land in Boston and at their Westwood location has been sold. The deal closed last Friday.

On Tuesday, it was not even lunchtime and the registers were already busy. “I got the baked haddock. I also got the chicken caciato with some rice. I just can’t get one thing. Got to mix it up,” said one customer. “This has been very consistent in the quality of the food as well as the quality of those cookies,” said another customer.

The Boston store, which is right along Morrissey Boulevard and a stone’s throw from downtown, is clearly a hot piece of real estate. Danny Lambert says his family sold the Dorchester property and Westwood property last Friday but also says the markets are not going anywhere for now. “There is a lot of confusion whether it be on Facebook or any type of social media, the phone calls we are receiving,” said Lambert.

The family and the new owner signed a lease deal that will allow Lambert’s to stay in business through at least 2032. Danny Lambert says the new landowner is one of their regular customers in Westwood. “He loves the concept, he says, his quote, listen Lambert’s is a main draw to our mall. Why would I want you guys out,” said Lambert.

Lambert says his staff — who have built lives here for more than 40 years — have all agreed to stay. “They come in working for us, they buy a house, have a car, raise a family. That is pride for us. I’m more proud of that than anything else,” said Lambert. Lambert says his customers are also in it for the long haul. “One customer said if Lambert’s leaves, I’m moving,” laughed Lambert.

The family says the Lambert’s in Westwood on Route 1 is also staying open for years to come because of the same 10-year lease deal.

