Family analog Summer: From screen time to real time

MASS. — More than half of Americans say they feel “addicted” to their phones.

Kids and teens now average up to seven hours a day on entertainment screen time, not including schoolwork. And for families, that time adds up.

A recent study found parents spend more than five hours a day on their phones, often during family time. So now, ask yourself a simple question: What if summer didn’t look like a screen? A growing number of families are trying something different, calling it an “analog summer.”

Is it time to hit pause on constant connection?

Now some families are calling a timeout from scrolling to actually living. Making a conscious effort to build life around connection, because right now, the average family spends less than 40 minutes a day in meaningful conversation. While teens check their phones more than 100 times a day.

So, what does an “analog summer” actually look like? It starts simple, phones out of bedrooms, no-screen dinners and set “offline hours” each day. But then you can get even more creative!

Try the “20-minute trade.” For every 20 minutes on a screen, you owe 20 minutes doing something real.

Next, the “phone parking lot.” One spot in the house, everyone drops their phone when they walk in. Then, the “random hour.”

Every day, someone picks an activity out of a jar. No screens. No plans. Just do it.

And maybe the most unexpected, “no-proof fun.” Doing something you don’t post, don’t record, don’t share. Experts say even short breaks from screens can improve mood, reduce stress, and help people focus. And more importantly, these small moments build stronger connections and create memories that last longer than any post.

And here’s the payoff: one of the longest-running studies on happiness, the Harvard Study of Adult Development, found strong relationships are the biggest predictor of long-term health and well-being. So, this summer, maybe the goal isn’t more content, it’s more connection.

Contributors to this news report include: Marsha Lewis, Producer; Bob Walko, Editor.

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Sources:

https://www.aacap.org

https://www.commonsensemedia.org

https://www.bls.gov/tus/

https://www.commonsensemedia.org

https://www.apa.org

https://adultdevelopmentstudy.org

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