Duck Boats back in service after one overturned, injuring 11

BOSTON — Boston Duck Tours resumed operations Sunday after suspending service Saturday following an accident where one boat overturned, sending 11 people to the hospital with minor injuries.

The company confirmed to Boston 25 News that tours are operating as scheduled after voluntarily halting operations for the remainder of Saturday.

According to authorities, around 3 p.m. Saturday, first responders were dispatched to 10 Museum Way after receiving reports that a duck boat had capsized.

Officials said the incident occurred while the vehicle was being towed onto a boat ramp. The duck boat experienced a mechanical issue, causing it to roll backward and tip onto its side.

Witnesses at a nearby skate park described hearing a loud noise as the boat overturned.

“It was like boom scraping. When it flipped over, it scraped. It was really loud,” said Kiana Morris. “There were a lot of people. Really scary — screaming, yelling and crying.”

Authorities said more than 30 people were on board the duck boat at the time of the incident. Eleven passengers were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group