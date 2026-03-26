Mass. State Trooper placed on administrative leave following OUI arrest in Boston

BOSTON — A Massachusetts State Trooper has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested and charged with operating under the influence.

State Trooper Donovan Preston was “relieved of duty and will be subject to a department discipline process,” says a spokesperson for the Mass. State Police.

According to a Boston police report with several redactions, officers recieved a report of an unconscious driver on Herald and Washington Street. When officers approached the vehicle, a Black BMW, it was stopped in the middle of the road with Preston slumped over with a High Noon in one of the cup holders.

The report said that after 10 seconds of window knocking, Preston awoke and appeared confused. Preston eventually pulled the car over after struggling to do so. Officers noted that Preston smelled like alcohol, had slurred speech, and glossy eyes.

Preston declined EMS and was eventually placed under arrest and booked. His vehicle was also towed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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