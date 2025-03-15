Fall river police investigating shooting, public asked to avoid the area

BOSTON — Fall River police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting.

According to Fall River police, officers are actively investigating a shooting incident in the 900 block of Rodman Street.

The public is asked to avoid the area to allow officers to conduct work safely and effectively.

Additional details on the shooting were not provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

