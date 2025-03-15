Local

Fall river police investigating shooting, public asked to avoid the area

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
Fall river police investigating shooting, public asked to avoid the area Fall river police investigating shooting, public asked to avoid the area
By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — Fall River police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting.

According to Fall River police, officers are actively investigating a shooting incident in the 900 block of Rodman Street.

The public is asked to avoid the area to allow officers to conduct work safely and effectively. 

Additional details on the shooting were not provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read