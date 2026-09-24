Red Sox announce changes to final Fenway homestand ahead of weekend nor’easter

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox have adjusted their schedule as a powerful nor’easter threatens to impact the final three games of the regular season at Fenway Park.

Friday’s game against the Chicago Cubs has been converted into a day-night doubleheader. Sunday’s originally scheduled 1:05 p.m. game will now be played Friday afternoon, with Friday night’s game set for 6:05 p.m.

Saturday’s game remains scheduled for 7:15 p.m., but additional changes are possible depending on the storm’s track and intensity. Team officials could move the start time up, or potentially shift the game to another day.

Red Sox manager Chad Tracy said the team has also discussed relocating games to a neutral site as the organization weighs options to complete the season schedule.

The Red Sox’s first game of the 2026 MLB postseason is scheduled for Tuesday, September 29, 2026, when they open a best-of-three American League Wild Card Series on the road against the New York Yankees.

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