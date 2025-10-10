Fall nor’easter to hit Massachusetts: See the latest timeline, expected storm impacts

DEDHAM, Mass. — A fall nor’easter is expected to hit Massachusetts this weekend and linger for multiple days, bringing heavy rain, strong wind gusts, and the risk of flooding in coastal communities.

Enjoy the sun on Friday and Saturday because the will take a nasty turn come Sunday, according to the Boston 25 Weather Team.

“Our first fall nor’easter will begin brewing this weekend, and impacts are likely to begin on Sunday afternoon,” the Weather Team wrote in their Friday blog update. “While the first half of the day may end up dry, rain arrives from south to north in the afternoon or evening with winds picking up.”

In his latest forecast, Boston 25 Meteorologist Tucker Antico said the steady rain will stick around through Monday with showers lasting into Tuesday.

The strongest wind gusts are expected Sunday night into Monday.

“It’s going to be windy, rainy, and messy. That morning commute on Monday, and in the evening, going to be very slow. So, just pack your patience,” Antico said. “Make sure you’ve got a good jacket with you. I’d opt for a rain jacket over an umbrella, because the umbrella might fly away.”

Heavy rain: Eastern Massachusetts is looking at a widespread 2 to 5 inches of rainfall as it stands now. The higher totals are likely across Cape Cod and the Islands. Interior parts of the state are likely to end up with 1 to 2 inches of rainfall.

Strong wind gusts: The coastline could see gusts of 40 to 55 mph, strongest on Cape Cod and the Islands. Gusts will likely climb into the 30s for points inland.

Flooding concerns: The first signs of minor flooding could begin as early as Friday afternoon. The most significant impacts are expected Sunday into Monday. A coastal flood watch has been issued for parts of Essex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Plymouth, Bristol, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties through 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officials urge residents in flood-prone areas to check their risk using FEMA flood maps and to stay alert for power outages and emergency updates.

Boston 25 News will continue to monitor conditions and provide live coverage throughout the storm.

Updates will also be posted to the Boston 25 Weather page.

