Coastal Massachusetts braces for fall Nor’easter

SCITUATE, Mass. — Residents along the Massachusetts coast are preparing for a weekend Nor’easter that could bring days of heavy rain, strong winds, and coastal flooding.

Boston 25 News reporter Ryan Breslin was live from Sand Hills Beach in Scituate on Friday morning, where the first signs of minor flooding could begin as early as this afternoon. The most significant impacts are expected Sunday into Monday.

“This area is especially vulnerable,” Breslin said. “Nor’easters are responsible for most of the flood hazards here.”

The storm is forecast to linger through the weekend, with multiple inches of rain possible each day. The last October Nor’easter in 2021 caused an estimated $200 million in damage, underscoring the potential severity of this system.

Local residents are already taking precautions. Jack Healy, who lives near the seawall, recalled past storms that damaged homes and flooded streets. “We’ve seen what these storms can do,” Healy said. “You just hope it’s not as bad this time.”

Officials urge residents in flood-prone areas to check their risk using FEMA flood maps and to stay alert for power outages and emergency updates.

Boston 25 News will continue to monitor conditions and provide live coverage throughout the storm.on

