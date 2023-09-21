FAA investigating after reports of green laser flashes targeting planes at Logan Airport

BOSTON — The FAA is investigating after two Jet Blue flights were illuminated by a laser early this morning.

According to the FAA, JetBlue Airways Flights 494 and 972 were illuminated by a green laser around 5:40 a.m. near Boston.

There were no injuries to report during this incident.

“Aiming a laser at an aircraft is a serious safety hazard that puts everyone on the plane and on the ground below at risk,” the FAA said in a statement. “It is also a violation of federal law. To combat the threat, the FAA asked laser manufacturers add a warning label to their packaging to make consumers aware of the safety risks and federal laws when using lasers,” the FAA added.

According to Flight Aware, Flight 972 was coming from San Jose, California and Flight 494 was coming from Denver, Colorado.

Pilots reported 9,500 laser strikes to the FAA in 2022.

278 pilots have reported an injury from a laser strike to the FAA since 2010, and people who shine lasers at aircraft face FAA fines of up to $11,000 per violation and up to $30,800 for multiple laser incidents.

The FAA issued $120,000 in fines for laser strikes in 2021.

The FAA is investigating and no additional

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

