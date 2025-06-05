‘Extremely traumatic’: Newburyport police investigating after cruiser strikes 13-year-old boy

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — The Newburyport Police Department is investigating an accident involving one of their cruisers and a 13-year-old pedestrian, Newburyport Police City Marshall Matthew Simons announced.

Newburyport Police and Fire were dispatched to Rupert A. Nock Middle School around 2:30 PM on Thursday to reports of an accident involving a police cruiser and a teenager from the school.

Once on the scene, an initial investigation was launched that determined the cruiser, which wasn’t responding to an emergency, had collided with the 13-year-old, who was crossing the street in front of the school.

It was later revealed that the accident occurred during school dismissal. According to numerous eyewitnesses who saw the incident, they say that the boy dashed from between two parked cars.

After eyewitness statements and an investigation, it was determined that the cruiser had no warning, and there was nothing that the driving officer could have done to avoid the collision.

The officer in the cruiser immediately exited the vehicle and rendered aid to the teen and waited for the arriving first responders.

The boy was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the officer was evaluated on scene.

“This is an extremely traumatic event for everyone involved,” said Marshal Simons. “I’m relieved that the student was not injured seriously, and grateful to the officer involved for acting calmly while being involved in a very stressful event. The officer’s attentiveness and quick reaction undoubtedly prevented what could have been more serious injuries.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

