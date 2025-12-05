Experts weigh in on new Massachusetts graduation requirements

DEDHAM, Mass. — Boston 25 News continues to gather reaction to Governor Maura Healey’s newly proposed graduation standards to replace the MCAS exams.

President of the Massachusetts Teachers Association weighs in on new graduation requirments

Max Page, President of the Massachusetts Teachers Association, and Genesis Carela, senior policy analyst with EdTrust Massachusetts, joined Kerry Kavanaugh on Boston 25 News Now at 3 to share their reaction to Healey’s draft proposal and the concerns they still have for students and teachers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

