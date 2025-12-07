‘To experience that live is priceless’: soccer fans react to nations coming to Boston for World Cup

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Phoenix Landing is one of the best-known soccer bars in the Boston area, and on Saturday, fans were packed inside to watch English Premier League games while seeing the schedule announcement for the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA announced the schedule and the teams that would be playing at Gillette Stadium next summer:

June 13: Haiti vs Scotland

June 16: Path winner vs Norway

June 19: Scotland vs Morocco

June 23: England vs Ghana

June 26: Norway vs France

“Me and my wife are so happy for because we actually got the England game,” Garry Nolan said. “We can’t believe we’re going to get that.”

Nolan bought tickets weeks ago without knowing who he’d get to see play. He was so excited when he saw England was scheduled for the day he had tickets for.

“We’re going to have a fantastic time. To experience that live is priceless.”

Scotland supporters might have been the happiest as they have two games scheduled in Massachusetts. Jake Hopkins was thrilled to see his home country will come to New England.

“Plans are evolving. In the past 24 hours I’ve had two family members contact me tell me they’re coming to the states. They have their plane tickets,” Hopkins said. “Just being close would be enough, but if we get tickets to go inside that would be a bonus.”

Hopkins went to the games during the 1994 World Cup. He said the atmosphere was incredible and expects next summer to be even better.

“It’s going to be a blast. More teams means more fun,” Hopkins said. “Any team that’s playing England- I’ll be rooting for them.”

Others were bummed to see their favorite teams who had a chance of playing in Foxborough were placed in other parts of North America.

“I was a little disappointed we didn’t get Brazil because I know we had an opportunity to get them twice,” Leo Ziviani said.

Gillette will host two more games in the tournament after the group stage. The teams will be determined by the results of the rounds before June 29th and July 9th.

