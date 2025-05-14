‘Exemplifies the spirit of valor’: Longtime nurse honored with Meritorious Recognition

DEDHAM, Mass. — A longtime nurse of the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office is being honored for his courageous actions.

On May 13, Edward Reardon was awarded the Meritorious Recognition at the annual Excellence in Corrections Awards, alongside two dozen correctional professionals to be honored.

“Congratulations to all of the award recipients,” said Sheriff Patrick McDermott. “We are forever grateful for their remarkable professionalism.”

Reardon was involved in an incident back on December 23, 2024, when he sprang into action to save a correctional officer who was assaulted by an individual being treated in the unit.

Reardon had positioned himself between the assailant and the officer, who had sustained multiple injuries. Reardon was able to keep the individual away until backup arrived.

“We are thankful for Ed Reardon’s courage and bravery,” said Sheriff McDermott. “Reardon has been a nurse at the Norfolk County Correctional Center for 20 years and exemplifies the spirit of valor that is so common in the corrections profession and here at the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

