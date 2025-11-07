Ex-New England Patriots star arrested in Dubai on attempted murder charge

NEWARK, N.J. — Former NFL star Antonio Brown has been arrested on an attempted murder charge in connection with a shooting after a celebrity boxing event earlier this year, authorities announced Thursday.

Brown, a 37-year-old wide receiver who briefly played for the New England Patriots in 2019, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Dubai stemming from an incident in Miami in May, the Associated Press reported.

Brown was then flown to Essex County, New Jersey, where he is being held pending extradition to Miami, according to Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales.

In a statement, Morales said, “Let this serve as a clear message: No matter who you are or where you run, we will pursue the facts, identify you, locate you, and bring you to justice.”

An arrest report cited by the AP alleges that Brown took a handgun from a security staffer after the boxing match and fired two shots at a man he had gotten into a fistfight with earlier.

The victim reportedly told police that the bullets grazed his neck.

Brown is currently in custody in Newark and awaiting extradition to Miami to face a charge of second-degree attempted murder, according to Morales.

The Essex County Department of Corrections released a mugshot of Brown after his arrest.

Antonio Brown Shooting Football This photo provided by the Essex County Department of Corrections shows former NFL player Antonio Brown on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (Essex County Department of Corrections via AP) (AP)

In one game with the Patriots, Brown snagged 4 balls for 56 yards and a touchdown from Tom Brady in a game against the Miami Dolphins.

Brown was later released by the Patriots amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Through the years MIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 15: Antonio Brown #17 of the New England Patriots celebrates with Tom Brady #12 after catching a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images) (Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Brown rose to fame as a star receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers, catching 837 passes for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns over nine seasons.

He later joined the Tampa Buccaneers, earning a Super Bowl ring in 2021 as a member of the Brady-led team.

That 2021 season marked Brown’s final appearance in the NFL.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group