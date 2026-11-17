BOSTON — Boston-based World Against Toys Causing Harm (W.A.T.C.H.) unveiled its 2026 “10 Worst Toys” list on Tuesday morning, highlighting potential hazards that families can avoid to safeguard children this holiday season.

W.A.T.C.H. says its 54th list of nominees serves as a cautionary reminder of the hidden hazards many toys marketed for children can pose.

“Toy safety is a critical concern this holiday season and beyond, with recent recalls and injuries highlighting the range of risks that may be present on store shelves and online,” the consumer safety group said in an announcement.

Joan E. Siff, President of W.A.T.C.H., and James A. Swartz, Director of W.A.T.C.H., emphasized that certain items currently on the market include plush toys that pose suffocation risks, toys with small parts that present choking hazards, and projectile toys that could cause eye injuries.

Siff and Swartz nominated the following toys for this year’s list:

PBJ’s Plush Ball Jellies Rainbow Unicorn (Potential hazard: Ingestion and choking injuries)

(Potential hazard: Ingestion and choking injuries) Snackles Sulley (Potential hazard: Suffocation injuries)

(Potential hazard: Suffocation injuries) ZURU XSHOT Performance Break Barrel Dart Blaster (Potential hazard: Eye injuries

(Potential hazard: Eye injuries Marvel’s The Thing Clobberin’ FX Fists (Potential hazard: Blunt-force and impact injuries)

(Potential hazard: Blunt-force and impact injuries) Wilberry Owl ( Potential hazard: Ingestion injuries)

Potential hazard: Ingestion injuries) Faux Bow Protégé (Potential hazard: Eye and face injuries)

(Potential hazard: Eye and face injuries) Our Generation Hop In Cat Carrier (Potential hazard: Choking injuries)

(Potential hazard: Choking injuries) Sky Rover Knightforce Helicopter (Potential hazard: Eye, face, and other impact injuries)

(Potential hazard: Eye, face, and other impact injuries) Sweet Candy Perfume Lab (Potential hazard: Chemical-related injuries)

(Potential hazard: Chemical-related injuries) Original Koosh Slingshot (Potential hazard: Eye injuries)

0 of 11 PBJ’s Plush Ball Jellies Rainbow Unicorn (W.A.T.C.H.) Snackles Sulley (W.A.T.C.H.) ZURU XSHOT Performance Break Barrel Dart Blaster (W.A.T.C.H.) Marvel’s The Thing Clobberin’ FX Fists (W.A.T.C.H.) Wilberry Owl (W.A.T.C.H.) Faux Bow Protégé (W.A.T.C.H.) Our Generation Hop In Cat Carrier (W.A.T.C.H.) Sky Rover Knightforce Helicopter (W.A.T.C.H.) Sweet Candy Perfume Lab (W.A.T.C.H.) Original Koosh Slingshot (W.A.T.C.H.)

“The list of ‘10 Worst Toys’ nominees helps equip families to recognize potential safety traps and make more informed choices,” Siff explained. “Whether you’re choosing a holiday gift or taking a fresh look at what’s already in your child’s toy box, it’s important to be familiar with some of the features that could pose a risk during play.”

In 2025, U.S. hospital emergency departments treated an estimated 269,400 toy-related injuries, W.A.T.C.H. noted.

“Preventable injuries and deaths should never be an accepted consequence of children’s play,” Swartz added. “Parents should be able to count on manufacturers to identify and address hazards and design them out before a toy ever goes on sale.”

In response to the W.A.T.C.H. announcement, the Toy Association offered the following recommendations for parents and caregivers.

Heed the age recommendation on toy packaging. The age label isn’t about how smart your child is—it’s safety guidance that’s based on the developmental abilities of children at a given age, and the specific features of a toy.

Store toys meant for older kids out of reach of younger children at home.

Check cpsc.gov/recalls before accepting a hand-me-down toy or purchasing a toy second-hand.

Supervise play – or play with your kids. This will help you make sure your child understands how to enjoy their toys properly and safely.

More safety tips are available here.

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