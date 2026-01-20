‘Everybody pray’: Patriots fans riding high, snag gear at Pro Shop ahead of AFC Championship Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — Less than 24 hours after punching their ticket to the AFC Championship game, New England Patriots fans were rifling through the Pro Shop — gearing up for Sunday’s battle in Denver.

The Patriots are set to take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 3 pm.

New England defeated the Houston Texans 28-16 Sunday night at Gillette Stadium.

“It was unbelievable,” said Rolan Mathieu, a fan from Pawtucket, RI. “I really think they have what it takes this year. These last couple of games have been some tough games, and they showed they’re capable.”

Another fan, Steve Brady, said, “I can’t wait until they get to the Super Bowl... It’s teamwork. That’s what they’re doing. Everybody is pitching in. It’s not just one player. It’s everybody.”

Those fans flocked back to Foxboro on Monday to restock on their Patriots gear at the Pro Shop.

“Can’t get enough of it,” said Andrew Ferland of Cumberland, RI. “We’re so back.”

Ferland and his daughter Emma were at the game Sunday night. They sat in Emma’s grandfather’s seats who was a season ticket holder for 30 years. He passed away in 2023.

“Sitting in his seats is like a connection to him,” Ferland said. “It was his favorite thing in the world.”

Emma added, “The energy is awesome. It’s just so fun to be here.”

As of Monday, the cheapest ticket for Sunday’s game at Mile High was listed for roughly $500.

Ticketmaster Monday restricted access to tickets to customers in the Rocky Mountain region, including Colorado and surrounding states.

Vendors like StubHub and SeatGeek, though, allowed New Englanders to buy tickets.

