‘Every parents nightmare’: Police safely locate 3-year-old who escaped from Ayer home

AYER, Mass. — A scary situation unfolded Monday afternoon when a 3-year-old boy managed to unlock the front door of his house and ran off.

Ayer Police say the child was last seen running into a wooded area nearby wearing only a diaper, prompting a frantic search from neighbors.

Sgt. Eric Pearson, Detective Brent Davis, Officer Alexia Surprenant, and Officer Connor Murphy arrived at the scene and began searching the immediate vicinity of the home, eventually expanding into the thick wooded area nearby. A K9 unit from Pepperrell was called in to assist at this time.

After 20 minutes, authorities say Detective Davis radioed that he safely located the child and was bringing him out of the woods.

The 3-year-old was returned, unharmed, to a very thankful mother.

“This is every parents nightmare, and our officers were able to alleviate that fear because of their professional dedication to the safety and security of all those who live and work in Ayer,” Chief Brian Gill said. “I can’t tell you how proud I am of the men and women of the Ayer Police Department right now.”

Police are reminding parents to make sure they have a system that can prevent young ones from unlocking and opening a door, whether it be a cabinet or a front door.

