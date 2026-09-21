Everett City Hall reopens after cybersecurity incident forced weeks-long closure

EVERETT, Mass. — Everett City Hall will reopen Monday after a cybersecurity incident over Labor Day weekend forced the building to close for more than two weeks.

Officials say the disruption affected municipal operations and kept the building closed while crews assessed and addressed the issue.

Only a small amount of data was impacted by the incident, according to the city. Officials are continuing their investigation to determine whether any personal information was involved.

The city has not released additional details about the nature of the cybersecurity breach.

Residents with questions are encouraged to contact city officials for the latest information.

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