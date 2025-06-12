Woman dragged into bushes by knife-wielding suspect on North Shore beach, police say

NAHANT, Mass. — Police are asking the public to remain vigilant after a woman told officers she was attacked by a knife-wielding suspect on Tuesday night.

The reported assault happened near the DCR Halfway Bathhouse on Nahant Beach around 9 p.m., police said.

Investigators determined a woman had been dragged into the bushes by a man armed with a knife.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening lacerations, according to police. She was able to escape.

The incident remains under investigation by Nahant Police and State Police.

A description of the suspect was not provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

