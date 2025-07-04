WATCH: Jet ski riders credited with rescuing people thrown from boat on Merrimack River

MERRIMAC, Mass. — Jet ski riders are being credited with rescuing boaters after a bizarre incident on the Merrimack River Thursday.

According to police, for reasons still under investigation, two boaters were thrown from their 13-foot Boston Whaler, causing the vessel to spiral aimlessly.

Video from a police drone shows the unmanned boat circling about.

Authorities say quick-thinking jet ski riders safely rescued the two boaters.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The United States Coast Guard Station Merrimack River responded to help secure the unmanned vessel.

