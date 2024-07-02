WATCH: 3 hospitalized with burns after RV goes up in flames in Peabody

PEABODY, Mass. — Three men were hospitalized with burn wounds after an RV caught fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews responding to multiple 911 calls on Walker Road for a report of an explosion found an RV fully engulfed in flames on arrival, according to Peabody fire officials.

Officials say two adult men were flown to a Boston hospital with serious injuries, while a young man in his 20s was transported to an area hospital by ground.

Firefighters say the flames were so intense that the sidings of two nearby houses began to melt.

The fire was knocked down quickly and contained only to the mobile home. Photos showed the charred remains of the mobile structure.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Peabody Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

No further information was immediately available.

WOW! An RV fully engulfed in flames in Peabody. Fire chief tells me 3 people injured. A neighbor sent me this video. We’re live on @boston25 at 5 & 6 pic.twitter.com/iwZNTVJPl6 — Litsa Pappas (@LitsaPappas) July 2, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

