Suspended North Andover officer who was shot by police during domestic incident issues statement

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — North Andover Police Officer Kelsey Fitzsimmons is speaking out for the first time since being shot by officers during a domestic incident on June 30, claiming she was suffering from post partum and never pointed her gun at her fellow officers.

In a statement released by her lawyer, Timothy Bradl, they say it’s time to end the “PR War” against her.

The 28-year-old Fitzsimmons, who on leave at the time for a “personnel matter,” was shot by North Andover officers on Phillips Brooks Road who were serving a restraining order against her, according to Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker.

She was flown to a Boston hospital afterwards and is recovering.

Days after the shooting, Fitzsimmons was criminally charged with one count of assault to murder and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

She was also suspended as a police officer by the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission.

A spokesperson for the Essex DA’s Office said, "The facts in support of the charges that were issued out of Lawrence District Court will be detailed at the arraignment in open court."

Fitzsimmons is now telling her side of the story:

“My name is Kelsey Fitzsimmons, and as I recover in my hospital bed, I am ready to speak about the incident that took place on June 30th, 2025, in my own home, where I almost lost my life,” the statement read.

Fitzsimmons says she was diagnosed with postpartum depression in March of 2025, 3 weeks after giving birth to her child.

“I have actively been in treatment since the day of my diagnosis and was eager to heal and feel like myself again. Unfortunately, healing a sickness does not happen overnight,” she wrote.

Regarding the June 30 incident, Fitzsimmons says she received a phone call from her fiancée to meet him at the park to go for a walk with her and their son.

She claims after three hours of waiting at the park, he never showed up.

“About an hour later, I was sitting on my couch feeding my baby boy when I got a knock on my front door,” Fitzsimmons said. “Very confused to see 3 of my colleagues. I open the door and I am told the following: your fiancé has filed a restraining order against you, he will be taking your son away with no contact allowed, your firearms license that was just returned is gone again, and oh yeah, that career you worked so hard for and love, that you were just cleared to return to, that will be taken away too.”

Fitzsimmons says after receiving this order, she packed a bag for her baby and “didn’t want to live.”

Following the suicidal ideations, the situation eventually devolved to where Fitzsimmons was shot by a fellow police officer.

She addressed that incident, claiming she never pointed her gun at the officer.

“That officer was not just a colleague; he was my friend,” Fitzsimmons said. “As a police officer myself, I would never even think to intentionally hurt another police officer. I see everyone in uniform as my brothers and sisters. I especially would never hurt my friend. My friend who has a loving wife and children. I just would NEVER. My firearm was NEVER pointed in any direction other than my temple. When I pulled the trigger, my gun did not fire. However, I immediately got shot in chest, by my colleague and friend.”

Fitzsimmons goes on to criticize the narrative released by the North Andover Police Department, calling it “vague and noncommittal for a reason.”

Boston 25 News reached out to the North Andover Police Department for a response to this statement. They are directing all inquires to Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker’s Office.

Her full statement can be read below:

My name is Kelsey Fitzsimmons, and as I recover in my hospital bed, I am ready to speak about the incident that took place on June 30th, 2025, in my own home, where I almost lost my life. I was diagnosed with postpartum depression in March of 2025, approximately 3 weeks after giving birth to my beautiful baby boy. I have actively been in treatment since the day of my diagnosis and was eager to heal and feel like myself again. Unfortunately, healing a sickness does not happen overnight. However, what can happen overnight is my life turning upside down into something so horrible my mind wouldn’t even be able to imagine it if it weren’t my current reality. Someone who I thought understood my diagnosis, loved me in sickness and in health, and was in my corner for the journey of my active treatment to get better, turned their back on me. Said person is now is legally bullying me to get what they want, slandering my character, and using my diagnosis against me to make me seem like I am a monster. There are more false allegations than I can even comment on. The deep love I have for my baby boy sustains me and keeps me strong. I haven’t spent more than a night away from him since I delivered him and I adore every moment I spend with him. He’s my best friend, my miracle, my little man, my sweet boy, and most importantly a giant piece of my heart. Right now, that piece of my heart is missing when I need it the most. I am 5 months postpartum, without my baby boy who needs me as much as I need him. I would never put that angel of a child in harm’s way. My job as his momma is to protect him and that is what I have always done and will continue to do for the rest of my life. Becoming a mother has always been my dream and I never made any threats towards my baby. That allegation specifically makes me sick to my stomach. I was alone with my baby day in and day out for months caring for him as my fiancé frequently worked 24-48 hour shifts, but conveniently there were never any concerns up until now. On June 30th, 2025, I received a phone call from my fiancé to meet him at the park to go for a walk with our baby boy together. After almost three hours of waiting for him at the park and no communication from him, I went home very confused as he never showed up. About an hour later, I was sitting on my couch feeding my baby boy when I got a knock on my front door. Very confused to see 3 of my colleagues. I open the door and I am told the following: your fiancé has filed a restraining order against you, he will be taking your son away with no contact allowed, your firearms license that was just returned is gone again, and oh yeah, that career you worked so hard for and love, that you were just cleared to return to, that will be taken away too. Following this interaction, I packed bags containing baby food, clothes, diapers, toys, etc. for my son to be taken away from me. I passed my son off to a fellow police officer, and I went into my bedroom. In that horrible moment, I didn’t want to live after my whole world was turned upside down, in the matter of a 10 second conversation due to someone alleging horrible, untrue things. We have a broken legal system where someone can walk into a courthouse, write anything that self-serves them on an affidavit and as a result, a brand-new mother suffering with postpartum depression gets her baby taken away. We are calling on the Legislature and the Governor to REFORM this abomination of a statute where the first person to get to Court and fill out a form can take a mother’s newborn away from her if they can sneak in front of a judge without the mother’s notice or opportunity to be heard. If there is an immediate issue someone can call 911. The Courts are not equipped for proper on-the-spot decision-making in this context without hearing from both sides. As a police officer, I am trained to know what to do if I encounter a suicidal individual, who is only displaying a threat to themselves. I certainly was not trained to shoot a suicidal person in the chest. But here I am today, two surgeries later, bedridden, and trying really hard to heal from these significant injuries. I am facing felony charges for a halfhearted attempt to take my own life. Let me say that again, I am in trouble and have a gunshot wound to my chest because in that awful isolated moment, I no longer had the will to live. <i>I never pointed my firearm at the officer. </i>That officer was not just a colleague; he was my friend. That officer and I experienced a very difficult and sad call for service together last summer. That call for service that day was a true tragedy and caused this officer and I to build a friendship due to experiencing it together. We entered the home and walked into something no human being should ever see: a murder suicide scene with a mother and her infant. As a “rookie” police officer, this was devastating to me. At the time I was 20 weeks pregnant. The officer that shot me experienced this call with me. To this day, his support during that hard time is something I am still grateful for, regardless of this recent incident that occurred. This traumatic murder-suicide call was the catalyst for my mental health complications. As a police officer myself, I would never even think to intentionally hurt another police officer. I see everyone in uniform as my brothers and sisters. I especially would never hurt my friend. My friend who has a loving wife and children. I just would NEVER. My firearm was NEVER pointed in any direction other than my temple. When I pulled the trigger, my gun did not fire. However, I immediately got shot in chest, by my colleague and friend. I am extremely grateful for two things: that God protected me from my attempt of taking my own life, and protected me by millimeters from dying from that gunshot wound to my chest. I will survive and thrive. I know I need to be on this earth for many reasons, but most importantly- my beautiful son. This is my covenant with God and my son. I would also like to note that from the very beginning I acknowledged my diagnosis of postpartum depression and immediately sought help from medical professionals. I was failed by so many. The narrative that has been released by NAPD is vague and noncommittal for a reason. If body cameras were worn by my department, I would not be in a position where I am wrongly accused of pointing my gun at this officer. I know the truth will prevail. — Kelsey Fitzsimmons

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

