Police seeking suspect accused of urinating all over Beverly bar

BEVERLY, Mass. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of mistaking a local barroom for a restroom.

According to Beverly Police, the patron pictured turned a local drinking establishment “into their personal bathroom” by urinating all over the bar.

“Not only is this disgusting, but it’s also incredibly disrespectful to the staff and patrons,” police wrote in a social media post.

Anyone with information about the incident or the man responsible is asked to reach out to Beverly authorities.

“Let’s keep our local establishments a place for good times, not biohazard cleanups,” police said.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group