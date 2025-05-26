Parking fee hikes in effect for non-residents at Gloucester beaches

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — To visit Gloucester public beaches from Memorial Day through Labor Day, non-residents are now paying $10 more for a daily parking pass, according to the City of Gloucester’s website.

The current rate is $45 for non-residents on weekends and holidays; $40 for the week.

This change stems from a decision made by Gloucester City Council members back in January. It applies to Good Harbor and Wingaersheek beaches, as well as Stage Fort Park that each provide 500 parking spaces for non-residents.

“I was thinking like $20, maybe… but I mean parking like we’re going to a Red Sox game in Boston in the middle of summer,” said Boden Belanger of Londonderry New Hampshire.

Then, there were beachgoers who came from ever farther away, like the Moran family of Westfield. “I think it’s a lot of money to spend the day at the beach,” said Kim, who drove roughly 2.5 hours with her husband and daughter to visit Good Harbor Beach.

The Moran family also encountered some difficulty navigating the city's online reservation system that was implemented a few years ago. According to the city, the reservations are non-refundable and can only be paid for with a credit or debit card. Signs can be seen posted near the beach to remind people of the changes.

“We showed up to come in here, and they told us we had to leave and reserve online,” said Brendan Moran. “We left and came back two minutes later.”

While there may be some confusion and aggravation for some, others have seen improvements in traffic around their neighborhoods now that the reservation system is in place.

“It spreads out the traffic much, much better for us as residents,” explained Bob Maresca, who has a home in Gloucester. “Before we couldn’t get out of our house, out of our driveway.”

To learn more about the changes to parking for non-residents and residents, as well as frequently asked questions, click here.

