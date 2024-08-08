Ongoing QR code scam in Methuen prompts warning from police

METHUEN, Mass. — After several residents fell victim to a QR code scam, authorities are warning the public to remain vigilant.

According to Methuen Police, victims have been receiving small packages in the mail, usually containing a ring and several other cards, one of which has a QR code that the victim is requested to scan.

Once the code is scanned, the FBI says the hackers are able to gain access to your information and can drop computer intrusion software onto your phone, altering it.

The scam, which police say has already hit multiple Methuen residents, is believed to be widespread.

Officials are providing the following tips to avoid becoming a QR code fraud victim:

Verify the QR code’s origin. This includes making sure it comes from a reliable source. If, after scanning it, it seems fake, don’t enter any information into the webpage.

Inspect the code to check for any signs of tampering, unusual colors, or misspellings.

Be cautious of unsolicited QR codes like the ones that come in unexpected packages, or ones labeled “urgent requests.”

If you believe you are a victim of this scam, it’s best to report it to your local police department.

