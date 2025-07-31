New mental health crisis center to open at Peabody middle school where student took his own life

Ahead of the 2025-2026 school year in Peabody, dozens of city officials, parents, and educators gathered in the Higgins Middle School auditorium Wednesday night for a discussion about bullying and mental health.

Community members have been pushing for solutions to tackle the bullying issues within the school system after 8th grader Jason Bernard took his own life in May.

His family, who was in attendance, said Jason was bullied at school. They have been calling for changes in the district.

Jason Bernard peabody schools

Mayor Ted Bettencourt announced a new mental health center will open at the Higgins Middle School this upcoming year.

The center will be staffed with two new counselors and available full time for students.

Both cities and school leaders asked for feedback from the community on how to prevent suicides and address bullying more effectively.

Families were also able to learn more about mental health support from experts in the field.

A moment of silence was held for Bernard prior to start of the meeting.

