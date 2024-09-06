More than 100 people gather to honor Lawrence mother killed

LAWRENCE, Mass. — More than one hundred people gathered in Lawrence Thursday night for a candlelight vigil outside Carol Flaz’s apartment building on Broadway Street.

That’s also where police believe she was killed.

“This shook the community,” said Linette Perez, director of community relations at the Lawrence Police Department. “You know this has been a pretty horrific case, family has been in distress for days since she went missing.”

The mother of two was reported missing on Saturday.

Then on Tuesday, police found her body at a park in Haverhill.

Investigators say she was last seen on surveillance video inside her apartment building, walking towards the apartment of her neighbor, Cristian Montero.

He’s now in custody in connection to her death.

“We can’t see this as normal, this is hurtful this is painful, kids have been left without a mother, mom and dad have been left without a daughter,” said Perez.

Flaz’s mother spoke to the crowd, in tears, thanking the community for their support.

She also spoke about Saturday, when she learned something was wrong.

“On Saturday morning right about 9:30 the nine-year-old daughter started calling her and said grandma I’m scared, I’m scared, I haven’t seen my mom in three hours,” said Perez, translating the victim’s mother’s words. “The kids had never been left alone, the mom felt that was the time when all this was happening, and her daughter felt it.”

Friends, family and neighbors all lit candles, joining in prayer, as they continue to honor Flaz’s life and memory.

“I think her legacy is unity we can see this love and unity, that’s what I think she was brought to this world for and this definitely showed it tonight,” said Perez.

As for the suspect in this case, he was charged with misleading police, but investigators believe he’ll face a murder charge soon as they gather more evidence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

