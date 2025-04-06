Police: Danvers man arrested for reckless driving, resisting arrest in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Danvers man was arrested early Saturday morning after reportedly driving upwards of 100 mph and resisting arrest.

Around 3:45 A.M., a New Hampshire State Trooper was on patrol on Interstate-93 South in Manchester when he noticed a black Cadillac XTS driving erratically, going 11 mph.

The State Trooper pulled the Cadillac over and identified the driver, 21-year-old Kevin Mwaura of Danvers, Mass.

When Mwaura was told that he was being placed under arrest for reckless operation, he became non-compliant and resisted arrest.

Mwaura was also non-compliant when being booked. He also declined bail.

Mwaura is being held at Hillsborough County House of Corrections in Manchester and is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, April 7, 2025, in Manchester District Court.

