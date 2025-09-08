Lynn man charged with killing his own half-sister in grisly weekend murder

LYNN, Mass. — 31-year-old Joshua Smith, arraigned Monday at Lynn District Court, charged with kidnapping and murder for the death of his half-sister, Michelle Knox.

Early Sunday morning, Lynn Police found Knox’s body inside the Newhall Street apartment that Smith shared with his father.

As family members filled the front row of the crowded courtroom, a prosecutor told the judge Smith’s own words implicated him to responding officers.

“Upon their arrival, they found the defendant, Joshua Smith, outside of the residence making numerous and inculpatory statements about killing his sister who was identified as Michelle Knox,” Prosecutor Stefanie Stanbro told the court.

Lynn murder victim Michelle Knox

The prosecutor did not reveal how Michelle was killed.

But neighbors described a chaotic scene.

“It was like horrific screams like somebody got stabbed or something,” one neighbor told Boston 25 News.

At the time of his arrest, Joshua Smith was on probation after pleading guilty in July to two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

At the courthouse, the family of both Joshua Smith and victim Michelle Knox declined to speak with us.

Smith’s lawyer said this is a tough time for everyone.

“Every one of these cases is a difficult situation. No matter if someone is guilty or not guilty. It’s still, we have an individual who’s passed away and it’s very, very sad for not just someone is gone, it also impacts their family. It’s a hardship on everyone,” Defense Attorney Michael Phelan said.

Joshua Smith was ordered held without bail until his next court appearance on October 14th at Lynn District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group