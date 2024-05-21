Dozens of people evacuated from their homes after major gas leak in Lynn

LYNN, Mass. — Emergency crews evacuated homes in Lynn on Monday due to a major gas leak.

Fire officials say the leak occurred on Orchard Street between Summer Street and Aspen Street. A 6-inch gas line was pierced by a contractor doing work on the street around 2:30 p.m., according to authorities.

“We heard this big noise it sounded like a jet engine,” said Sharon LeBlanc, who lives on Orchard Street where the rupture happened.

Crews evacuated about 40 to 50 residents to a temporary shelter at 25 Elmwood Ave, St. Michael’s Hall.

Lynn Fire Chief says it was a chaotic time of day for this to happen.

“More importantly it happened right around the time school was letting out so the police were able to cordon off the area, keep the kids from walking through the area – so their quick actions saved a lot of potential injuries as well,” said Chief Dan Sullivan.

National Grid was able to clamp off the pipe and say residents will be able to return to their homes.

“It sounded like you were on the tarmac at Logan Airport,” said Chris LeBlanc. “It smelled like there were 100 grills going at the same time, it was horrible, I didn’t like it.”

There were no reports or any injuries and no ongoing threat to the public.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group