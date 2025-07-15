Deadly motorcycle crash on the North Shore under investigation, DA says

PEABODY, Mass. — Authorities shut down a North Shore roadway Monday night following a deadly motorcycle crash.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office says a 2000 Chevrolet Malibu and a 2024 Triumph Tiger motorcycle collided on Walnut Street near the intersection of Fulton Street in Peabody just after 7:30 pm.

The motorcyclist was transported to Salem Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. His identity is not being released at this time.

Police say the driver of the Malibu remained at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays.

No further information was immediately available.

🚨 Traffic Alert – Peabody 🚔🚨 8:15pm Peabody Police are currently on scene at a motor vehicle accident. Walnut St is... Posted by Peabody Police Department on Monday, July 14, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

